Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

