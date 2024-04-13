Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
