2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)