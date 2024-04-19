2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

