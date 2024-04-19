Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1862 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search