Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
