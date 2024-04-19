2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1)