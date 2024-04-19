Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
