Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Search