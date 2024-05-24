1/6 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (11) AU (26) XF (13) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (2)