Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
