Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1868 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

