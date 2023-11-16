1/6 Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (6) XF (9) VF (1)

Seller All companies

COINSTORE (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (3)

Höhn (1)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)