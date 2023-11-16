Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
