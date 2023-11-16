Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search