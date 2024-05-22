1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

