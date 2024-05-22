Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
