Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Schulman - March 4, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
