Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (11)
- London Coins (3)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
