1/6 Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

