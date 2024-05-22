Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction London Coins - June 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1864 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1864 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search