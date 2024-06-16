Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2305 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
