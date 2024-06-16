Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2305 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1863 A at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

