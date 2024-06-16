1/6 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2305 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

