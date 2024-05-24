1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (45) XF (22) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (4)

Grün (5)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (6)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (17)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)