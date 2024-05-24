Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

