Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
