Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3564 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

