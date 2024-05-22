Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3564 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search