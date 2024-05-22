1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3564 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

