1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

