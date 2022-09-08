Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
