1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) No grade (1)