Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

