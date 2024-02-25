Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
