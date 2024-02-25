Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Gärtner - October 9, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1872 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search