1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (12) XF (2)