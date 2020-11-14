Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1871 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search