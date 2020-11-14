1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1)