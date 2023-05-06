Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

