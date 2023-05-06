1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1)