Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

