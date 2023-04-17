1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)