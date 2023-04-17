Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
