Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
