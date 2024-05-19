Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search