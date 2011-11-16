1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1)