1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2)