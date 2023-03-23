Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1869 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search