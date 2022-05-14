Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
