1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)