Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

