Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
