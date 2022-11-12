Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

