1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1)