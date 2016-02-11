1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2)