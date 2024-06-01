Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (4)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search