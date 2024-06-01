Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
