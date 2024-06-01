1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) VF (2)