Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1866 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search