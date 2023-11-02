Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
