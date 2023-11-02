Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

