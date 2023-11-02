1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)