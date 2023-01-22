Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 90 CZK
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
