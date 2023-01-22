Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 90 CZK
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

