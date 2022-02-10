1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

