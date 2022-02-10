Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
