Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1863 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search