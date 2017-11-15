Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Heritage - June 20, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 68 USD
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

