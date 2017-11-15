Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 68 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search