Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
