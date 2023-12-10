1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4)