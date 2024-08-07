Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1867 B - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1867 B - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark B. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8764 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1867 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

