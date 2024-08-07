Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1867 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark B. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (15)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8764 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
