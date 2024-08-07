Krone 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark B. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (18) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Dorotheum (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Künker (15)

Spink (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (2)