Krone 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)