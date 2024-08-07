Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1868 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1868 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1868 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • UBS (1)
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

