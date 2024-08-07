Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1868 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (12)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
