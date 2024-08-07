Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1867 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1867 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
6402 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
9484 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Leu - October 25, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

