Krone 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

