Krone 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1867 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
6402 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
9484 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
