Krone 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1866 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)