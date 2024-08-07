Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1866 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
