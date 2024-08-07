Krone 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1864 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

