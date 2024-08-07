Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1863 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1863 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1863 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (2)
Prussia Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
7586 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Prussia Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
8796 $
Price in auction currency 5700 EUR
Prussia Krone 1863 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1863 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search