Krone 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1863 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)