Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1862 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4145 $
Price in auction currency 620000 JPY
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5648 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
