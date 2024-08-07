Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1862 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1862 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1862 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4145 $
Price in auction currency 620000 JPY
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5648 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1862 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search