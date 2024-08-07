Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Krone 1861 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Krone 1861 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1861 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9047 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8002 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Krone 1861 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

