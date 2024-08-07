Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1861 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9047 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8002 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
