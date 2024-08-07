Krone 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1861 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)