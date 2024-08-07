Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1868 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1868 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1868 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4101 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4683 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1868 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search