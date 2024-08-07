Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1868 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (21)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4683 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
