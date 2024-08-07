Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1867 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1867 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1867 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5031 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6782 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1867 A at auction Leu - October 25, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

