Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1867 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5031 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6782 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
