Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4537 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2944 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1866 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1866 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search