1/2 Krone 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

