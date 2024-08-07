Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (11)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4537 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2944 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search