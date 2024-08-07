Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1864 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1864 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1864 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (9)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3082 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3968 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1864 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
