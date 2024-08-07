1/2 Krone 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1864 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (1)