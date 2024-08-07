Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1863 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
4356 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
