1/2 Krone 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1863 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service NGC (3)