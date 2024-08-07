Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1863 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1863 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1863 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
4356 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1863 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1863 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search