1/2 Krone 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (5)