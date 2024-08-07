Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7617 $
Price in auction currency 6700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4362 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
