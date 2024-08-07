Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1862 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Krone 1862 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark A. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7617 $
Price in auction currency 6700 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4362 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1862 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

