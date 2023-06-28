Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
