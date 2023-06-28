Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

