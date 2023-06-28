4 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) RB (1) Service NGC (2)