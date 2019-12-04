Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

