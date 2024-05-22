Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
