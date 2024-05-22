Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search