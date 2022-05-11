Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
