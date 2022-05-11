Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1869 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

