4 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)