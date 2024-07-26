Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

